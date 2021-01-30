NOPD officer, detective and five Army reservists indicted with stealing more than $100K from U.S. Army

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans Police officer and a New Orleans detective have both been indicted with stealing more than $100,000 from the U.S. Army.
Officer Lynea Sanders, 41, and Detective Chantelle Davis, 35, were indicted Friday along with six members of the U.S. Army Reserve. They are accused of claiming reimbursements for their service at military funeral honors ceremonies that never happened.
The indictment says that 40-year-old Christopher O’Connor, who is a former Army pay technician, submitted the fraudulent reimbursement claims on the behalf of Davis, Sanders, Leroy Daniels Jr., Derrick Branch, Cody Francis and Terrance Howard.
All are charged with conspiring to commit theft of government funds and theft of government funds. If convicted. They face a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.
NOPD released a statement about the indictment stating that they have opened their own investigation and has placed both officers on administrative reassignemt.
“Today, January 29, 2021, the Federal Grand Jury for the Eastern District of Louisiana met and indicted Officers Chantelle Davis and Lynea Sanders on federal charges related to a fraud scheme involving Military Funeral Honors. The New Orleans Police Department was made aware of the ongoing federal investigation, and simultaneously began an internal investigation placing the officers on Administrative Reassignment on September 24, 2020. As per NOPD protocol, the officers will remain on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the internal investigation and the federal trial.”
NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson later released a statement saying,
“We take allegations of this nature very seriously. We cannot allow the dishonest actions these officer are accused of to jeopardize the trust our citizens have in this department.”
