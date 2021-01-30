Pelicans rain 3s in 131-126 win over Bucks in Holiday’s return to New Orleans

Brandon Ingram led the Pelicans in scoring with 28. He also had four assists. Lonzo Ball had a season-high 27 points and eight assists. It was tied for the most points he has scored as a Pelican. He also tied his career-high with seven made 3-pointers. Eric Bledsoe finished with 25 points and four assists. He also tied a career-high with seven shots made from beyond the arc.