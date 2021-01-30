4-star S Bryce Anderson decommits from LSU

LSU Football (Source: Bobby Brummel)
By Josh Auzenne | January 30, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST - Updated January 30 at 12:50 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Bryce Anderson, a four-star safety from Texas, has decommitted from LSU.

He made the announcement via social media on Saturday, Jan. 30.

The 5-foot-11, 187-pound defensive back from West Brook High in Beaumont, Texas is rated as the No. 4 safety in the country, the No. 66 overall prospect, and the No. 12 recruit in the state of Texas, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Anderson received offers from Texas A&M, Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, and others.

With the change, LSU now has the No. 4 class in the nation and No. 2 in the SEC for 2022.

LSU currently has seven hard commits. They are listed below:

