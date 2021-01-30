Superseding indictment handed down for First NBC Bank executives accused of fraud

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment against five First NBC Bank executives accused of defrauding the now failed bank.
The 49-count superseding indictment accuses Ashton Ryan, William Burnell, Robert Calloway, Fred Beebe and Frank Adolph of conspiring to defraud the bank between 2006 and 2017. It is believed that they disguised the true financial status of certain borrowers and their troubled loans and concealed the financial conditions of the bank from the board, auditors and examiners.
They are also accused of repeatedly extending loans to borrowers they knew were unable to pay their loans without relying on loan payments to keep them current.
Ryan is accused of receiving personal benefits and compensation from three of his relationships with borrowers.
Ryan, Burnell, Calloway, Beebe and Adolph are charged with conspiracy to commit bank fraud and multiple incidents of bank fraud.
Ryan, Burnell, Calloway and Beebe are also charged with making false entries in bank records.
If convicted, they face 30 years in prison, a fine of $1 million or more and up to five years of supervised release.
