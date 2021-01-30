Three men arrested in connection with Montegut double homicide

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested three men in connection with a double homicide in Montegut.
Breaux Cormier, 35, Andrew Eskine, 25, and Dalvin Wilson, 22, have been booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex on two counts of first degree murder.
All three men are accused of killing 37-year-old Hope Nettleton and 34-year-old Brittany Cormier in the 100 block of Montegut Street on January 13.
Sheriff Tim Soignet says deputies arrived at the home around 10:20 p.m. and found both women deceased.
The investigation into the homicide is ongoing.
