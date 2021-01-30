Zack: Warm up just in time for the weekend

Our next front rolls in here first thing Sunday morning bringing with it a chance for some showers. I’m really downplaying the rain along this front as it will be a fast mover and shouldn’t amount to much at all. By the lunch hour on Sunday, we revert back to sunny skies with a gusty breeze picking up behind the front. Highs still stick to right around 70 to finish off the weekend as the cold air will be delayed a bit.