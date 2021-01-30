Zack: Warm up just in time for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Welcome to the weekend and a welcome back to the warmer weather as the chill from the end of the week moves out ahead of our next front set to arrive Sunday morning.
For today, we quickly jump those temperatures back to the lower 70s as a return flow from the Gulf becomes established. This will lead to increasing clouds through the day but no rain is expected. Overall I’d say highs around 72 with just some cloud worries for your Saturday, it doesn’t get much better than that for the last weekend in January.
Our next front rolls in here first thing Sunday morning bringing with it a chance for some showers. I’m really downplaying the rain along this front as it will be a fast mover and shouldn’t amount to much at all. By the lunch hour on Sunday, we revert back to sunny skies with a gusty breeze picking up behind the front. Highs still stick to right around 70 to finish off the weekend as the cold air will be delayed a bit.
You will certainly feel the cold on Monday and Tuesday of the new work week as highs fall back into the 50s with a chilly breeze. Lows during the overnight hours will spell more frosty starts for our north shore and outlying areas with the city bottoming out right around 40. By the end of the week we do moderate those temperatures with our next chance for rain coming on Friday.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.