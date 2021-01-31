Former LSU TE Arik Gilbert commits to Florida

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU tight end Arik Gilbert has committed to Dan Mullen and the Florida Gators.
He made the announcement via social media on Sunday, Jan. 31.
Head coach Ed Orgeron said during an interview with 104.5 ESPN Radio on Tuesday, Jan. 5, that Gilbert had officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.
Gilbert announced Saturday, Jan. 2, via Twitter that he was entering the transfer portal. The tweet was later deleted and he wasn’t immediately in the portal.
The Marietta, Ga. native caught 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns in eight games.
In December, the former five-star and prized recruit for the class of 2020 opted out of the remainder of the 2020 college football season. Reports first surfaced that the tight end was considering leaving the program and felt homesick.
