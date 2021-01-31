“It’s sad,”: Krewe du Vieux parade carries as city-wide art installation parodies

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “Sad… it’s sad,” said James Suer.
It is undeniable. This parading season looks and feels very different without parades.
Instead of lamenting about it, James Suer and friends chose to enjoy what they can of Mardi Gras this year, including the Krewe Du Vieux.
“I think it’s a great idea considering the fact people want to have something to do and to celebrate the season but it’s challenging with everything that’s going on,” said Suer.
Rather than parading through the French Quarter, the sub krewes set up art installations through the city, still featuring their comical plays and political satire on current events, all with a little PG-13 flair.
“This is Krewe of Innane staging a coop, because there’s nothing but chickens outside and inside the capital of these days ya know,” said David Barbeau.
There’s Mardi Gras glitter, and even a live chicken, but spectators and the krewe both felt a sort of melancholy of what-would-have-been, though still grateful for some kind of Mardi Gras.
“It’s not enough, no we’re 100 percent missing it, it’s kind of a bittersweet day, but still in these times of Covid you just have to do the least you can whatever you can do that’s safe,” said Barbeau.
“We’re kind of in the beginning stages of what would be the parade season now this feels good but I think once we get two weeks from now I think we’re all going to feel it a little bit more as we won’t be able to see the parades in person and stuff,” said Suer.
“KDV’s theme this year is KDV has no taste. And we don’t smell too good either,” said spokesperson Keith Twitchell.
Harkening back to a common symptom of the virus, Krewe spokesperson Keith Twitchell says with their parade, or installations this year, they try to make everyone smile by poking fun at what can be serious, challenging, or tragic.
“We’re not known for fine lines in Krewe Du Vieux right, but there is a fine line when you’re when you’re satirizing events that, if not directly certainly as an overtone, there is sadness and tragedy all around,” said Twitchell.
He says that might make it all the more important this carnival season to point out those follies and foibles and celebrate the Mardi Gras we do have.
“We face our tragedy and our challenges, but this is New Orleans, and there’s no more resilient place in the world, and we like to think that we contribute a little bit to that,” said Twitchell.
“We aren’t really having Mardi Gras that’s the thing, but it doesn’t mean you can’t live a good life,” said Barbeau.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.