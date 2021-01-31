JPSO searching suspect caught on video attempting to break into Old Metairie homes

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Neighbors in Old Metairie banded together to help try and identify a man attempting to break into several homes on their street.
Neighbors say they will be making sure their doors are locked while the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office investigates.
“He wasn’t wearing a mask. He didn’t have on any gloves. Just look like a normal guy walking down the street at 1 a.m. in the morning checking door handles.”
Neighbors living along the 200 block of East Livingston Place say they’ve had their share of car break ins but the man attempting to break into several houses along their street is concerning.
“Makes me cautious to now lock the door, make sure the door is always locked and my alarm is on.”
Neighbors don’t believe he took anything and didn’t have an opportunity to break in anywhere. But multiple home and security cameras captured not only his face but also his walking route as he pulled on handles early in the morning.
“It was a matter of all the neighbors pulling together and saying while I have them here at my house.”
With security cameras capturing perhaps most of his moves that night, neighbors and investigators hope the public can help identify him.
The suspect was caught on video in the early morning hours of Wednesday, January 27.
Anyone with information about the suspect, they are asked to contact the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Burglary Division at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
