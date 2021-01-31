Louisiana surpasses 400,000 cases of COVID-19

BATON ROUGE (WVUE) -BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The Louisiana Dept. of Health is reporting more than 400,000 cases of Coronavirus in the state.
As of Sunday, Jan. 31, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 400,626 total cases (3,355 new cases)
- 8,859 deaths (58 additional deaths)
- 1,416 patients in the hospital
- 199 patients on ventilators
- 344,321 patients recovered (as of Jan. 27)
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Jan. 12 that Louisiana would remain in a modified Phase 2 in the COVID-19 recovery process. This will remain in effect until at least Feb. 10.
LDH has released stats on the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered. So far, 397,371 doses have been administered as of Jan. 28.
57,926 people have received the second shot to complete their vaccination.
Vaccine information is updated on Tuesday and Thursday here.
On Jan. 16, LDH confirmed the state’s first identified case of the COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7., frequently referred to as the U.K. variant because it is prevalent in the United Kingdom, in an individual in the Greater New Orleans area.
This variant spreads more easily from one person to another than other viral strains currently circulating in the United States, though It has not been shown to cause more severe disease. Health experts believe current COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the variant strain.
“LDH has confirmed the state’s first case of the more contagious COVID-19 variant that has been identified in the United Kingdom, and it is urgent that everyone double down on the mitigation measures that we know are effective in reducing the spread of the virus,” said Gov. Edwards. “It was always a matter of time before this new strain of the virus would reach Louisiana, which is why our state health experts have been monitoring cases and working with the CDC to prepare. There is no such thing as taking this too seriously. Our case counts and hospitalizations are increasing daily and deaths from COVID have reached an alarming rate. I implore everyone to wear a mask, avoid people and places that are not implementing the mask mandate, social distance, wash your hands frequently and do not go around anyone if you are sick. Even with the vaccines available, controlling our behavior with the measures that are proven to help keep us safe is our best defense against spreading this virus to our family, friends and throughout our communities.”
The Department conducted a case investigation and contact tracing to identify, inform and monitor anyone who was in close contact with the individual, who has a reported history of travel outside of Louisiana.
Louisiana has doubled the number of pharmacies that were administering the Coronavirus vaccine. More than 200 locations have received limited doses.
Those vaccines will be available only for people 70 years old and above and ambulatory/outpatient care personnel.
Patients must call and make an appointment at the pharmacy. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated.
The positivity rate in Orleans Parish is currently 4 percent as of Jan 27.
On Wednesday, Jan. 27, Mayor Cantrell announced that New Orleans will move back into a Modified Phase Two, easing some restrictions. These new restrictions will go into effect Friday, Jan. 29.
The case counts, transmission rate and positivity rate have all been in a decline for the past 21 days. While the case counts currently remain above 100 cases per day, the positivity rate has gone from an average of 10% to 5%, and the transmission rate is well below 1.0.
In Jefferson Parish, the positivity rate is currently 11.1 percent while St. Tammany is 11.7 percent positivity.
Positivity rates are updated on Wednesday.
