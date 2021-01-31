Nicondra: A cold start to the work week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The cold air took its time moving in after the winds turned north behind a cold front on Sunday morning allowing temperatures to soar into the upper 70s under sunny skies, but the change is coming into the overnight hours and by Monday morning coats and sweaters will once again take over. Expect low temperatures Monday in the 40s south of Lake Pontchartrain and upper 30s elsewhere. Monday morning high temperatures will be chilly in the 50s. Tuesday a few spots could hit the freezing mark and Wednesday will be chilly as well before we see a warm up ahead of the next weather system expected by the end of the week.