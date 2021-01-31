NOPD: Man found shot to death Sunday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD is investigating a Sunday morning homicide in New Orleans East.
The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Paris Rd. and Hayne Blvd.
Police say officers responded to a call of a person slumped over in a silver vehicle in the grass.
The victim was declared deceased at the scene.
His identity was not released.
