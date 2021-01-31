NOPD: Man found shot to death Sunday morning

(Source: Lowrey, Erin)
By Nicole Mumphrey | January 31, 2021 at 9:03 AM CST - Updated January 31 at 9:03 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The NOPD is investigating a Sunday morning homicide in New Orleans East.

The shooting happened around 7:30 a.m. at the intersection of Paris Rd. and Hayne Blvd.

Police say officers responded to a call of a person slumped over in a silver vehicle in the grass.

The victim was declared deceased at the scene.

His identity was not released.

