Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Harvey

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a woman struck by a vehicle in Harvey Wednesday evening has died of her injuries.
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says deputies responded to the intersection of Lapalco Boulevard and Manhattan Boulevard around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday after a woman was struck by a vehicle. The 18-year-old victim was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries Friday.
The driver, a 33-year-old woman from Terrytown, told deputies that she was traveling westbound in the middle lane in the 1500 block of Lapalco Blvd. when she heard and felt an impact. She stopped her vehicle and realized that she struck a pedestrian. She told deputies she did not see the victim before the impact.
Investigators do not believe the driver was impaired at the time of the crash, but a toxicology test is pending.
The driver was cited for driving under suspension.
The crash remains under investigation.
