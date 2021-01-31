Pelicans fall 126-112 to Rockets

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The night after tying the franchise record for 3-pointers made in a game, New Orleans struggled shooting from beyond the arc and had trouble defending Houston’s shots from deep at the Smoothie King Center on Saturday, Jan. 30.
The Pelicans (7-11) fell 126-112 to the Rockets (9-9). They trailed by as many as 24 points in the fourth quarter but led by as many as 11 in the first. The loss snapped a two-game win streak for the Pelicans.
Zion Williamson led New Orleans with 29 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Brandon Ingram added 15 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Eric Bledsoe also had 15 points. He dished out five assists and grabbed four rebounds. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists but was just 1-of-8 from beyond the arc. Jaxson Hayes and rookie Kira Lewis each scored 10 points. Hayes also had five rebounds.
Former Pelican Christian Wood led Houston with 27 points on 11-of-13 shooting from the field and 3-of-4 on 3-pointers. He also pulled down nine rebounds. Victor Oladipo added 20 points, seven assists, and six rebounds. John Wall chipped in 15 points and nine assists. Another former Pelican, Eric Gordon, had 14 points and four assists.
The Pelicans shot 45% from the field but just 29% on 3-pointers. They were actually 6-of-11 from deep in the first quarter but then went 6-of-30 for the rest of the way. The Rockets made 49% of their shots from the field and 43.5% of their attempts from beyond the arc.
New Orleans led 35-27 at the end of the first quarter but then Houston scored 48 points in the second quarter. It was the most points the Pelicans have ever given up in a second quarter. They gave up 44 in the third quarter to the Bucks on Friday. The Rockets led 75-57 at halftime.
A 15-1 run by New Orleans in the third quarter cut the deficit to eight at 86-78. However, a little later, Hayes was called for a flagrant-1 foul on a Demarcus Cousins 3-point attempt. Cousins made 2-of-3 from the line and Jae’Sean Tate hit a 3-pointer to put the Rockets back up, 94-80.
The Pelicans actually outscored the Rockets, 27-24, in the third quarter and 28-27 in the fourth. In addition to the flagrant, Hayes was also hit with a technical foul in the game. Sindarius Thornwell also picked up a tech while sitting on the bench.
Steven Adams left the game with a calf injury. Head coach Stan Van Gundy said Adams suffered calf tightness and will be day-to-day.
New Orleans will continue its homestand by hosting Sacramento on Monday, Feb. 1, at 7 p.m.
Click here to report a typo.
