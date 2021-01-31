17-year-old injured in Algiers shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a 17-year-old male was injured after a shooting in Algiers Saturday night.
Officers were contacted by a local hospital around 8:35 p.m. after the teen arrived by private conveyance with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Through their investigation, officers learned that the incident occurred in the 3500 block of General DeGaulle Drive.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
