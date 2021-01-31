Zack: A dreary start Sunday but a breezy, sunny finish

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today’s forecast is really the tale of two weather days all wrapped into one as a cold front will move through putting an end to the rain and bringing that pleasant sunshine back to the area.
You will be dodging those rain showers through the morning hours on your Sunday but quickly the rain will let up and drier conditions will take hold. By late morning into the afternoon all the clouds will clear and we turn quite sunny. Since the cold air is lagging this front just a bit, highs around lunch will top out close to 70 before temperatures slowly fall later in the day. Get ready, that wind will be kicking later today!
Back to work on Monday and back to the cold weather. Temperatures in the morning will be in 30s and 40s with quite a breeze making it feel even colder than that. Some wrap around clouds are possible which will act to hold our highs in the low 50s to start the week.
Sunny skies and chilly temperatures will take hold for Tuesday and Wednesday as some freezing starts are possible on the north shore and away from Lake Pontchartrain. Highs will climb into the 50s and 60s. Slowly our temperatures do moderate come week’s end with our next chance for rain arriving on Friday. This could be ahead of an Arctic front possibly bringing the coldest air of winter in about a week’s time.
