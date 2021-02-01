Bruce: A February Feels Is Here With Light Freeze Conditions North

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The first day of February will feel like winter as highs struggle to hit the middle 50s. Tonight, those who live north and west of the Lake will see temperatures fall to around 29-32°. On the south shore, we’ll drop to around 36-40 degrees.
Another couple of chilly days are on tap through the middle of the week, then we’ll see a warm-up Thursday. Clouds will build along with a more southerly breeze helping highs get back into the 70s.
Friday and Saturday will feature spotty showers as a couple of fronts push through the area. This will bring another round of cold weather to the area for the weekend!
