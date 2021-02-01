City officials work up a Carnival crowd control plan

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The City Of New Orleans says it’s formulating a crowd control game plan after weekend crowds on Bourbon Street.
Carnival Hotel and Airbnb bookings are below normal but are up.
Video posted on Twitter over the weekend showed dozens of people partying in close quarters at Bourbon St. and Conti Street.
“We know that these are the potential to super spreader events not even potential. We know that it’ll be a super spreader and numbers will go up as a consequence of these actions,” said health educator Eric Griggs, M.D.
With the word getting out about house floats and the city moving into modified Phase 2 allowing more restaurant occupancy, crowds have been noticeably larger. One Airbnb owner says he’s totally booked for carnival and hotel bookings are up too, but nowhere near normal for this time of year.
“We’re looking at a hotel occupancy of maybe 30 percent on that weekend leading up to Mardi Gras day,” said Kelly Shultz with New Orleans & Company.
Tourism officials say there is a lot of pent up demand. People have been staying home for a year now and New Orleans at Mardi Gras is a big lure.
“We’re going into it with eyes wide open,” said city spokesman Beau Tidwell last week.
By Sunday, Earth Cam pictures showed mounted New Orleans police officers working to limit crowd sizes and city officials say more carnival crowd control measures could be announced Tuesday.
“We’re going to have to be more vocal on restrictions and they’re gonna have to be more enforcement on the business,” said Griggs.
Health educator Dr. Eric Griggs says nobody wants to relive the Covid consequences of last Carnival.
“At one point we were number three in the world and that wasn’t a good feeling,” said Griggs.
Griggs says City officials need that now, especially with new coronavirus strains, showing up.
“This is even more dangerous, we have three variants that are more infectious than the original virus,” said Griggs.
Bourbon St. business owners say they too were concerned about the crowds over the weekend, though they appreciated having more business than usual after a rough year.
