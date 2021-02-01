Hire a Mardi Gras Artist: $300k raised, 48 jobs created

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Some good is coming out of the house float trend in neighborhoods across New Orleans. Many of these projects have created jobs for out of work Mardi Gras artists.
The Hire a Mardi Gras Artist project created by the Krewe of Red Beans relies on crowdfunding to support the artists and all materials needed to create the house float designs.
With the community’s help, Krewe of Red Beans was able to fund 24 projects, raising nearly $300,000 and creating 48 jobs. Nearly 100 percent of the money stayed local.
“What a lot of people don’t understand is for krewes, this is a party. A fun time,” said Rachel Elsensohn, owner of Mardi Gras Decorators-- a company that decorates floats for carnival parades. “For us, it’s how we pay the bills and how we feed our family and pay our house note.”
She said without carnival parades, her business suffers. Two weeks before Christmas 2020, Elsensohn said she had to furlough all of her employees.
That same day, Krewe of Red Beans Founder Devin de Wulf called and told her about their Hire a Mardi Gras Artist initiative, and Elsensohn was able to rehire her artists.
“We were able to get four of the projects and some of the bigger ones which was great for us,” she said.
De Wulf said the goal was to create a ‘safety net’ for artists to help them get by during what has been a tough year.
“We could’ve had this carnival and just been depressed and sat around and done nothing, but really what we’ve done is shown ourselves and America--the world basically-- that you just cannot hold New Orleans down. You can’t stop our spirit and we’re going to find a way,” he said, noting that when you invest in your community, good things can blossom.
“We’re one big family. We’re one big team, and we just have to help our community in any way we can right now because times are tough you know,” said de Wulf.
Of the 24 project funded under Hire a Mardi Gras Artist, 15 house floats are complete.
The Krewe of Red Beans plans to make an announcement soon about its next project which hopes to benefit neighborhood bars impacted by the pandemic.
