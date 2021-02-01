JPSO: Motorcyclist dies after striking dog in Avondale

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says a motorcyclist is dead following a crash in Avondale Sunday afternoon.
Just before 4 p.m., Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says deputies responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash in the 400 block of George Street. The rider, a 63-year-old man, suffered a head injury and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
According to investigators, the rider struck a dog that ran into the roadway causing the crash.
An autopsy and toxicology test will be performed to determine an official cause of death.
