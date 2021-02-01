LSU women’s basketball head coach Nikki Fargas will miss Sunday’s game against Ole Miss

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU women’s basketball head coach Nikki Fargas will miss the game on Sunday, Jan. 31, against Ole Miss due to COVID-19 protocols, the university announced late Sunday morning.
According to LSU, Fargas will be absent because of COVID-19 contact tracing issues related to an external media obligation.
Assistant coach Charlene Thomas-Swinson will step in and serve as head coach for the Lady Tigers hosting the Lady Rebels at the PMAC.
Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. The game can be watched on SEC Network+.
