Man shot on Tulane Ave., suspect arrested

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say one man was injured and a suspect has been arrested following a shooting on Tulane Avenue Sunday night.
Police responded to the 1600 block of Tulane Avenue around 10:10 p.m. for a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.
A suspect was arrested at the scene. His identity has not been released.
The shooting remains under investigation.
