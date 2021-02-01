Man shot on Tulane Ave., suspect arrested

Man shot on Tulane Ave., suspect arrested
New Orleans Police say one man was injured and a suspect has been arrested following a shooting on Tulane Avenue Sunday night. (Source: WVUE)
By Fox8 Staff | January 31, 2021 at 11:07 PM CST - Updated January 31 at 11:07 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say one man was injured and a suspect has been arrested following a shooting on Tulane Avenue Sunday night.

Police responded to the 1600 block of Tulane Avenue around 10:10 p.m. for a shooting. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

A suspect was arrested at the scene. His identity has not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.