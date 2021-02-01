New Orleans man arrested in connection with multiple vehicle fires in Slidell

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans man has been arrested in connection with multiple vehicle fires in Slidell.
Michael Jackson, 62, was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail after a joint investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office and the St. Tammany Fire Protection District #1.
The first incident was reported on December 23 at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Voters Road. Investigators say two vehicles were set on fire and a third was damaged due to fire exposure. It was later determined that the fires were intentionally set.
The second incident was reported at the same apartment complex on January 4. Three vehicles were set on fire and three others were damaged by fire exposure.
A third incident occurred on January 30 in the 1300 block of Westlawn Drive in Slidell. One vehicle was set on fire in the driveway of a home. Investigators determined that the fire was also intentionally set.
As the investigation progressed, St. Tammany Parish Deputies learned that one common victim in the incidents was an ex-girlfriend of Jackson. The other victims of the vehicle fires included the new boyfriend of Jackson’s ex-girlfriend, a female friend of the ex-girlfriend and her husband who helped Jackson’s ex-girlfriend replace her vehicles and find a new place to stay.
Jackson was arrested on January 31 and booked with aggravated arson and simple arson. Additional charges are pending.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.