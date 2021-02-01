NOPD shuts down I-10 near Crowder Blvd. after woman is shot multiple times

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are currently investigating a shooting on I-10 in New Orleans East that left a woman injured.
Officers were called to a local hospital around 9:20 p.m. after a woman arrived by private conveyance with multiple gunshot wounds.
NOPD shut down I-10 westbound from the Crowder Boulevard exit to the Read Boulevard exit while they investigate.
Investigators are working to determine the exact location of the shooting.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
