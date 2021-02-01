Shelby: Windy and cold start to the week

Cold and windy conditions will kick off the work week with highs struggling to get to the mid 50s this afternoon. Tonight, folks north and west of the Lake will see temperatures fall to around the freezing mark. On the south shore, we’ll drop to around 40 degrees.
Another couple of chilly days are on tap through the middle of the week, then we’ll see a warm-up Thursday. Clouds will build along with a more southerly breeze helping highs get back into the 70s.
Friday and Saturday will feature spotty showers as a couple of fronts push through the area. This will bring another round of cold weather to the area for the weekend!
