Bruce: Up And Down Temps To Continue

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures will continue to bounce around through the week in to the weekend. Morning lows Tonight, folks north and west of the Lake will see temperatures fall to around the freezing mark once again. On the south shore, we’ll drop to the upper 30s.
Wednesday afternoon will warm to the low 60s, then we’ll see low 70s on Thursday. Clouds will build Thursday as well along with a more southerly breeze.
Friday and Saturday will feature spotty showers as a couple of fronts push through the area. This will bring another round of very cold weather to the area for the end of the week and the weekend!
