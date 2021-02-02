Cold mornings ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures will be near or below freezing for many areas away from the lake on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. The days will get a bit warmer each day and could be in the 70s by Thursday.
By the end of the week another cold front will arrive with some spotty rain. A second surge of potentially Arctic air will arrive on Sunday. This will need to be monitored for the possibility of a hard freeze away from the lake and a light freeze in the city.
