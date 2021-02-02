Entergy says increase in consumption, other contributors to blame for high Jan. bills

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There were many questions Tuesday for Entergy New Orleans officials over why some residents saw huge increases in their bills last month. The utility got a chance to explain the spike before a New Orleans City Council Committee.
City Council President Helena Moreno says some New Orleanians were faced with bills that doubled or even tripled in some cases.
“We’re also here to make sure this doesn’t lead to someone’s power being disconnected because the bill doubled or is three times what they expected and they’ve now blown their budget,” Moreno said.
Entergy New Orleans says the spike is primarily due to consumer consumption, which was driven by colder than normal weather. The company says on average, customers’ electric usage increased in December by 41% while natural gas usage went up 122%.
Entergy says January bills include a series of other smaller contributors that increased its fuel adjustment costs compared to the previous month, which includes more billing days, higher natural gas prices, and purchased power.
“We really do understand that January bills are coming at a time when some of our customers are really, really struggling and since the start of this pandemic we have partnered with this council and with the New Orleans community who are also our family, our friends, our neighbors and became one of the first utilities in the country to suspend disconnects and we kept that going for nearly a year now,” said Brian Guillot with Entergy New Orleans.
Entergy encourages customers to call if they have a high bill complaint.
Entergy New Orleans CEO David Ellis told FOX8 that residents should expect even higher bills later on as storm damage adjustment cost from Louisiana’s seven storms has yet to be tacked on.
“There’s a cost associated with all of that. None of that is free. So, yes, we’re going to look to recover the cost associated with that,” said Ellis.
Louisiana’s Alliance for Affordable Energy says they feared charges would come due, especially after Entergy sent a letter to the city council in December that a fuel adjustment cost would spike in January.
