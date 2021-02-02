Multiple Old Jefferson home burglaries suspected to be connected, one armed

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two women, who live streets from each other in Old Jefferson, say they are desperate to find the man who broke into both of their homes.
While maybe a crime of opportunity, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office is looking to make an arrest.
When her cats started running through the house in the middle of the night, Nancy Plater says she knew something was wrong.
“I could see someone was in my living room yeah, so I started yelling get out of here get out of here, he started walking towards me while I turned around headed towards my back door,” said Plater.
She says he was not threatening, she was the one yelling, but nonetheless, she took her chance to run away and call for help. It was not until she checked her doorbell camera, she saw the man creeping onto her porch that night.
“I was that scared that someone would tell someone who knew somebody, and they would come back and retaliate, but now I’m to a mad point that I want everyone to know what can happen,” said Plater.
Trying to spread the word to her neighbors, Plater found out nearly the same thing happened to another woman nearly a day earlier.
Another woman, who did not want to be identified, says though she was safe inside with two dogs, when she went to lock her door as part of her evening routine when she saw a man inside her home, sitting on her couch with a gun.
“He said, ‘yes, this is happening,’ so I froze a little more, and I just stepped back put my hands up and said, ‘ok, don’t hurt me,” said the woman.
She remembered he was also very calm. So still in shock, she sat down opposite him when he told her he was hungry.
“I felt like I had earplugs in, like it was quiet, like that feeling like you have your plugs in like this can’t be happening. I was absolutely frozen, and I didn’t react I just said ‘ok, just don’t hurt me. What do you need, take whatever you want,” she said.
When he moved towards her kitchen, she took her chance to run to the neighbors for help. But when they didn’t’ answer, she hid in the bushes, and watched him walk away minutes later.
“I can’t find anything he may have taken… I am angry because I feel like I’m shut in I can’t enjoy the normal part of living,” she said.
With both incidents happening about a day apart, and so close to each other in location, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office believes it’s the same person, maybe a transient or homeless person in the area.
“I think it’s just a sign of the times pandemic you’re desperate,” said Plater.
For these women, they both say they feel violated in their own homes, hoping this man ends up in handcuffs.
“It’s gonna take a while to feel safe,” said one woman.
“I’d punch him in the nose, I swear he has no right to do that,” said Plater.
This all happened Wednesday night and early morning Friday.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office is still looking for the man, described as a 40 to 50-year-old man, stocky build, about 5′6′' or 5′10′'.
Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office.
