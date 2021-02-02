NOPD’s 7th District Commander: “We’re solving a lot of cases out here.”

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - People who live and work in New Orleans East say they’re constantly afraid.
“I don’t want to live in a city where I got to be a hostage, where I can’t go out at night,” says a victim.
In the first month of this year, 7th District Officers responded to 14 different shooting scenes and 24 armed robberies.
“We are solving a lot of cases out here, and we are identifying a lot of suspects getting arrest warrants for them and putting them in jail,” says Commander Nick Gernon.
7th District Commander Nick Gernon says in the past two weeks, they’ve cleared three shootings and seven armed robbery and carjacking cases.
“These are individuals ranging from two 15-year-old girls who tried to rob a taxi cab driver to a 16 and 17-year-old who attempted to do a carjacking,” says Gernon.
They are still searching for these three adults, James Rowel for an armed robbery and police want two others for a carjacking.
He says nearly 60 percent of the armed robberies that happened this year are now cleared by either a warrant or an arrest. He also points to a high profile armed robbery case last year that unfolded on Willowbrook Drive.
“We actually arrested two of those people, one being a juvenile and the other a 19-year-old, Kenneth McMillan, who we were searching for prior to that for a number of domestic violence cases that he had committed,” says Gernon.
Gernon says juveniles are often involved in the violent crime committed in New Orleans East.
“They’re out of school. There’s a lot less supervision, less people to keep an eye on them,” says Gernon.
He says the NOPD now has social worker on staff in New Orleans East who can help families deal with problems involving children.
“She’ll work to connect those individuals with various resources because ultimately if we can prevent a kid from committing a crime, it’s better for everybody,” says Gernon.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.