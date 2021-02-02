16 Coast Guard officers plead guilty to paying for test scores

According to court filings, the fraudulently obtained licenses included, among others, those authorizing mariners to serve as the master of vessels of any tonnage in any waters, to serve as the chief mate of vessels of any tonnage in any waters, and to serve as the first assistant engineer of vessels of any horsepower in any waters. The master, also known as the captain, is the officer having command of a vessel and is ultimately held responsible for the safety of the crew, vessel, cargo and all aspects of the vessel’s operation. The chief mate of a vessel is the officer in charge of the deck department and is typically is responsible for navigation, keeping watch of the bridge, cargo, stability calculations, being the medical person in charge, and assuming command of the vessel if the master is unable to fulfill his duties. The first assistant engineer of a vessel is typically responsible for the upkeep of machinery, the manning and supervision of the engine room, and keeping watch of the engine room.