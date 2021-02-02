Poor 4th quarter dooms Pelicans in 118-109 loss to Kings

Brandon Ingram led the Pels in scoring with 20. He also had five rebounds, two assists, a steal, and a block. Zion Williamson added 17 points. He also had eight rebounds, a career-high three blocks, two assists, and two steals. It is the first game this season that he has gotten more than one block in a game. Josh Hart had a double-double off the bench with 15 points and a team-high 13 rebounds. He added four assists and two steals.