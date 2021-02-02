Report: Saints hire Kris Richard as secondary coach

Report: New Orleans Saints hire Kris Richard as secondary coach. (AP Photo/Jonathan Bachman) (Source: Jonathan Bachman)
By Sean Fazende | February 2, 2021 at 12:56 PM CST - Updated February 2 at 6:36 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Saints are adding Kris Richard to their coaching staff. Richard will replace Aaron Glenn as the team’s secondary coach, according to a report from Ian Rapaport of the NFL Network.

Richard was previously defensive coordinator in Seattle from 2015-2017 and defensive backs/passing game coordinator in Dallas from 2018-2019. He did not coach in 2020. Richard reportedly interviewed for the Raiders defensive coordinator position.

