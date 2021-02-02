WATCH: Audubon Zoo’s resident nutria makes Groundhog Day prediction

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Warmer weather is just around the corner according to “Parish” Audubon Zoo’s resident nutria, who made her Groundhog Day prediction on Tuesday morning with the help of her animal care team.
Early this morning, the prognosticating rodent quietly crawled out of her den at the Zoo and did not see her shadow.
Disagreeing with her groundhog pal, Pennsylvania’s Punxsutawney Phil, Parish’s message was clear: New Orleanians should expect an early spring and should get ready for some sunshine and good times!
