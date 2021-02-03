Bruce: 2 More Dry Days then Rain Chances Return Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After several days of chilly temperatures ans sunny skies, changes are on the way as we head into the end of the week and weekend. Temps will be a tad warmer today near 60°, then even warmer Thursday near 72°. Clouds will build Thursday but stay dry as warmer air from the south moves in.
Friday and Saturday will feature spotty showers as a couple of fronts push through the area. This will bring another round of cold weather to the area for the end of the week and the weekend!
Temperatures will stay in the 50s all day Friday with a cold breeze. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and Sunday as well. We’ll return to the 60s early next week.
