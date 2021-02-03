Man wanted for armed robbery after arranging date online

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police are asking for the public’s help locating a man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint after arranging a date from a social media site.
According to the New Orleans Police Department, the suspect, known to the victim as “Mike,” reportedly picked the woman up in a newer model grey Nissan Sedan on Jan. 24.
The suspect went to a store in the 7900 block of Chef Menteur Highway and went in alone, leaving the victim in his car, police say.
TOP HEADLINES:
Once he got back to the car, police say he pulled out a gun and robbed the woman of her wallet, cash, and identification. The suspect demanded her to get out and then fled westbound on Chef Menteur Highway.
Anyone with additional information on this incident or the pictured suspect is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.