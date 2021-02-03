New Orleans Health Department to provide limited COVID vaccines to seniors citizens

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Health Department will be providing a limited number of doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to seniors age 70 or older on Friday and Saturday at the Central City Senior Center by appointment only.
Residents who are 70 years of age or older who have not yet received a vaccine should call 3-1-1 (504-658-2299) or go to ready.nola.gov/getvaccine to make an appointment.
Participating residents will need to be able to arrange their own transportation or schedule RTA paratransit if needed by calling 504-827-7433. The second dose appointment will be scheduled upon receipt of the first dose.
Once appointment slots are filled, registrations will still be accepted and individuals will be added to a wait list. Members of the wait list may be contacted if additional appointments become available due to cancelations or extra doses from vials.
