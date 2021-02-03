Nicondra: Frigid temps overnight

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures will dip down below freezing for most of the area except right around the south shore of Lake Pontchartrain and the extreme coastal parishes. High pressure settled right overhead is allowing for strong radiational cooling across the region. Dew points are in the low 30s and with clear skies and light winds that’s about where temperatures will settle. The warmer lake waters will keep Kenner, Metairie and New Orleans in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.