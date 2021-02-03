Nicondra: Rollercoaster temperatures into the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A bit of a warm up is in action, but it will be short lived. Overnight lows will be in the 40s on Thursday morning. High temperatures on Thursday will soar into the low 70s as winds turn around with high pressure sliding east. Clouds will increase as well. Don’t get too comfortable. A cold front approaches Friday bringing more clouds and rain. The front will stall along the coast keeping the clouds in place as the cold air settles across the area making it a raw day. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 40s. Clouds and rain will linger into the weekend with the boundary stalled along the coast.