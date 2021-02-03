Overtime Podcast #223 - Saints’ QB Options & Identity Decisions

“I always think about 2014-16 and the fact that they did have Brees and they had Brees in his prime, doing numbers but because you didn’t have the defense that was consistent, you were also not winning and so, do you have to toe the line? Is there a balance? Some way that you can address both? Again, it’s all very wishful thinking because there is so much work to do, you have to shed before you can add but do they have to commit to one side of the ball to be successful going forward?”