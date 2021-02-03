Overtime Podcast #223 - Saints’ QB Options & Identity Decisions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NFL quarterback carousel is spinning after the Rams and Lions swapped Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford. Chris Hagan and Sean Fazende discuss the different options the Saints can take to replace Drew Brees, plus how the identity of the Black & Gold going forward will be set by the decisions made this offseason.
Fazende on the Saints’ future at quarterback now that Stafford and Goff are off the market:
“I think realistically, it’s in-house and the third option, if it becomes available, it’s Sam Darnold or Jimmy Garoppolo. If those two names somehow became available, I could see the Saints looking for that for a prove-it, one-year deal. I think it’s in-house with Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill. If a third player gets added to the mix, which I think is smart to do, it would come through the draft.”
Hagan on the big question surrounding the Saints’ identity without Drew Brees:
“I always think about 2014-16 and the fact that they did have Brees and they had Brees in his prime, doing numbers but because you didn’t have the defense that was consistent, you were also not winning and so, do you have to toe the line? Is there a balance? Some way that you can address both? Again, it’s all very wishful thinking because there is so much work to do, you have to shed before you can add but do they have to commit to one side of the ball to be successful going forward?”
