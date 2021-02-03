Pearl River man killed in Monday night car crash

BUSH (WVUE) -A Pearl River man was killed in a car crash Friday evening, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened around 5 p.m. on LA 41 north of LA 36 in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 45-year-old Phillip E. Bennett of Pearl River.
Troopers say Bennett was traveling northbound on LA 41 in a 2004 Toyota Camry when the roadway began to curve to the left. For reasons still under investigation, Bennett crossed the double yellow center line into the southbound lane in front of a 2013 Toyota Highlander. The vehicles collided head on and came to rest in the roadway.
Bennett was not wearing a seat-belt and was taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver of the Toyota Highlander was properly restrained and was also transported to the hospital.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.
