Pelicans look for more leadership from Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram

Those mistakes come from a good place, and Van Gundy understands that. That’s why since they’ve returned from their long road trip, he’s watched film specifically with Zion and Ingram after each game. Van Gundy says as the future of the franchise, those two need to learn to play their best together, and learn the best ways to get teammates open. But past that, their defense also needs to improve before they can rise to the level of the NBA’s elite.