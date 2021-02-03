Sean Payton discusses future of Saints’ quarterback position

The NFL’s quarterback carousel began spinning early this offseason with the Rams and Lions swapping Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford, in addition to multiple reports of other quarterbacks and teams exploring new matches but Payton is confident about both Hill and Winston “We’ve said it all along,” he said on NFLN’s Good Morning Football. “We’re going to develop and coach those guys and Jameis is one of those guys that we have a big interest in. He was a tremendous leader for this team and that’s hard to do when you come in new in free agency, your first year, as a backup quarterback and so that’ll be an important check mark for us and a lot of times, you want to hold your cards closer to the vest and he is a free agent but him along with Taysom Hill, who is in the building.”