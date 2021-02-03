Shelby: Sunny, nice Wednesday on tap

After another chilly start, we’ll see temperatures rebound this afternoon. Highs will reach near 60 degrees today and low 70s on Thursday. Clouds will build Thursday as well along with a more southerly breeze.
Friday and Saturday will feature spotty showers as a couple of fronts push through the area. This will bring another round of very cold weather to the area for the end of the week and the weekend!
Temperatures will stay in the 50s all day Friday with a cold breeze. Highs will be in the 50s Saturday and Sunday as well. We’ll return to the 60s early next week.
