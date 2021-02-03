Some Boy Scout leaders in New Orleans area told to stop all activities until further notice

“As of January 31, 2021 the charters of the Boy Scout Chapters held at parishes and schools in the Archdiocese of New Orleans expired and shortly the insurance provided to Charter Holders, which is not provided through the archdiocese, will also expire. We recognize and strongly value the importance of Scouting to our youth. Archdiocesan leadership is actively pursuing clarifications on the changes in obligations and expectations of the 2021-2022 Charter Agreement, as well as insurance coverages that may be provided beginning March 1, 2021 to Chartering organizations, while considering alternative actions that will enable scouting to remain a vibrant and active part of the community in our parishes and schools.”