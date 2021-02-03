Mother of caretaker killed in Mid-City triple shooting pleads for answers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A Mid-City mother is pleading for answers after the shooting death of her daughter two weeks ago.
Ilia Henderson, 40, was shot and killed on Jan. 18 in the 3000 block of Bienville Street while helping a wheelchair-bound client.
Henderson worked for Loving Hearts and worked as a caretaker.
The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a gold or tan Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban used in the shooting.
The vehicle’s license plate is unknown, but the vehicle is known to have dark windows, roof rack rails, step rails, damage to its rear passenger door and is missing the driver’s door handle.
Crimestoppers is now offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Henderson’s employer donated the money to have the reward increased.
Henderson’s mother says she must now care for Henderson’s three children.
“It hurts me to stand up here because I lost my daughter to a senseless shooting and I know I have to raise her daughters. I can’t do this by myself. She was my best friend. Please help me have closure,” said Henderson’s mother Florita Lazard.
A second person, Santiago Rubio, 30, was also killed in the shooting. A third person was injured.
Police believe Rubio was the intended target.
If you have any information, contact Crimestoppers at 822-1111.
