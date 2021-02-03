56 Walmart locations in La. to administer COVID-19 vaccine

By Rilwan Balogun | February 3, 2021 at 6:01 AM CST - Updated February 3 at 5:17 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - People in Louisiana will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at 56 participating Walmart stores around the state.

It’s part of a partnership between the state and the federal Retail pharmacy program to make vaccine more accessible.

Beginning next Thursday, Feb. 11, several local stores will start administering doses.

In the metro area, locations include:

Walmart Pharmacy #2706/Harvey 1501 Manhattan Boulevard Harvey

Walmart Pharmacy #911/Marrero 4810 Lapalco Boulevard Marrero

Walmart Pharmacy #1016/Thibodaux 410 N Canal Boulevard Thibodaux

Walmart Pharmacy #3167/New Orleans 4301 Chef Menteur Highway

Walmart Pharmacy #912/New Orleans 6000 Bullard Avenue New Orleans

Walmart Pharmacy #909/Chalmette 8101 W Judge Perez Drive Chalmette

Walmart Pharmacy #5081/Meraux 2550 Archbishop Hannan Blvd Meraux

Walmart Pharmacy #961/La Place 1616 W Airline Highway La Place

Walmart Pharmacy #2913/Boutte 13001 Highway 190 Boutte

Walmart Pharmacy #541/Covington 880 N Highway 190 Covington

Walmart Pharmacy #5832/Mandeville 3009 E Causeway Approach Mandeville

Walmart Pharmacy #489/Hammond 2799 W Thomas Street Hammond

Walmart Pharmacy #4129/Ponchatoula 1331 Highway 51 Ponchatoula

Walmart Pharmacy #3483/Houma 933 Grand Caillou Road Houma

Walmart Pharmacy #542/Houma 1633 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. Houma

Walmart Pharmacy #803/Bogalusa 401 Ontario Avenue Bogalusa

It’s not clear exactly how many vaccines the pharmacies in each store will receive.

Health department officials say because of Walmart’s prior participation in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, officials hope it will be an easy transition while other pharmacies continue administering doses.

It comes as Louisiana’s Health Secretary testified Tuesday before a congressional committee on the need more vaccines in Louisiana.

Dr. Courtney Phillips says the state does have enough supply to ensure people get their second dose.

COMPLETE LIST OF VACCINE SITES STATEWIDE

Meanwhile, Senator Bill Cassidy, who was a part of group of Republicans to recently meet with President Biden on COVID-19 relief and vaccine distribution, says he agrees with the administration on spending on vaccines but says the issue isn’t with money.

