56 Walmart locations in La. to administer COVID-19 vaccine

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - People in Louisiana will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at 56 participating Walmart stores around the state.
It’s part of a partnership between the state and the federal Retail pharmacy program to make vaccine more accessible.
Beginning next Thursday, Feb. 11, several local stores will start administering doses.
In the metro area, locations include:
Walmart Pharmacy #2706/Harvey 1501 Manhattan Boulevard Harvey
Walmart Pharmacy #911/Marrero 4810 Lapalco Boulevard Marrero
Walmart Pharmacy #1016/Thibodaux 410 N Canal Boulevard Thibodaux
Walmart Pharmacy #3167/New Orleans 4301 Chef Menteur Highway
Walmart Pharmacy #912/New Orleans 6000 Bullard Avenue New Orleans
Walmart Pharmacy #909/Chalmette 8101 W Judge Perez Drive Chalmette
Walmart Pharmacy #5081/Meraux 2550 Archbishop Hannan Blvd Meraux
Walmart Pharmacy #961/La Place 1616 W Airline Highway La Place
Walmart Pharmacy #2913/Boutte 13001 Highway 190 Boutte
Walmart Pharmacy #541/Covington 880 N Highway 190 Covington
Walmart Pharmacy #5832/Mandeville 3009 E Causeway Approach Mandeville
Walmart Pharmacy #489/Hammond 2799 W Thomas Street Hammond
Walmart Pharmacy #4129/Ponchatoula 1331 Highway 51 Ponchatoula
Walmart Pharmacy #3483/Houma 933 Grand Caillou Road Houma
Walmart Pharmacy #542/Houma 1633 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. Houma
Walmart Pharmacy #803/Bogalusa 401 Ontario Avenue Bogalusa
It’s not clear exactly how many vaccines the pharmacies in each store will receive.
Health department officials say because of Walmart’s prior participation in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, officials hope it will be an easy transition while other pharmacies continue administering doses.
It comes as Louisiana’s Health Secretary testified Tuesday before a congressional committee on the need more vaccines in Louisiana.
Dr. Courtney Phillips says the state does have enough supply to ensure people get their second dose.
Meanwhile, Senator Bill Cassidy, who was a part of group of Republicans to recently meet with President Biden on COVID-19 relief and vaccine distribution, says he agrees with the administration on spending on vaccines but says the issue isn’t with money.
