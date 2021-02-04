BRUCE: A Warmer 72 Today And A Colder-Wet 49 Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Today will be an outlier with highs warming into the lower 70s ahead of a strong cold front. Clouds on the increase but we stay dry through the day. Big changes come overnight and especially Friday.
Early Friday morning, a cold front will cross the area and drop temperatures into the 40s and 50s. With clouds and scattered showers around, temperatures won’t warm much if at all. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s with a cold breeze.
Some showers will linger around on Saturday, but a second front will clear things out for Sunday. Highs will reach the 60s on Sunday for a nice finish to the weekend.
Spotty showers and slightly warmer temperatures will return for the early part of next week, but another big cool down is expected by the middle of the week.
