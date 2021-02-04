Hospitality industry anxious to see what Carnival will look like in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Bars in New Orleans already can’t have their customers inside through Mardi Gras. Will there be more restrictions preventing would be tourists from feeding the carnival economy? Or will crowds flock to the quarter and create a health risk?
“Normally, everyone would be working and now, this year, we’re only going to be selling drinks out the window so, that’s one person working for the day, it’s awful,” Trey Monaghan said.
Monaghan plans on spending Mardi Gras like he spend St. Patrick’s Day and New Year’s Eve, enjoying a beverage by himself. He’s usually slinging drinks for visitors at Molly’s at the Market, but the pandemic has left him unemployed.
“The city’s in a damned if you do, damned if you don’t position,” Monaghan said, “They got called out for what it looked like Saturday down here.”
Videos showing crowds gathering on Bourbon again has NOPD asking revelers to stay away and the City saying everything is on the table when it comes to restrictions and crowd control.
“That’s very concerning for people that are trying to make a living that’s a fraction of what their living was or what it could be,” Monaghan said. “If we’re gonna cancel what can happen here in the French Quarter, that impacts a lot of people in the service industry, so are we going to do that? Can you let us know sooner? That’d be helpful.”
Over a million people visit the city every year for Carnival, packed shoulder to shoulder on parade routes and in the Quarter.
Louis Armstrong International Airport expects a 20-percent boost in plane seats from February 12 to the 16, down 46-percent from last year.
Hotels usually book up pretty quick as well, especially the Pontchartrain, which is on the Uptown parade route.
“This year it’s coming slowly, but surely,” the hotel’s Director of Sales, Viviane Friedman said. “It’s very much more short term like everything else has been this year. People book in the last minute when they feel it’s good and you can do it, but we’re already way over 50-percent.”
Freidman says the guests booking this year live relatively close, within driving distance and the restaurant still has reservations open. She says it may be the perfect chance for locals to get in and get a slice of their famous Mile High Pie, with a Mardi Gras twist.
Instead of the parades passing by your window, the hotel is encouraging guests to take a step out the door to the right and take a walk down St. Charles to see the house floats. The Ponchartrain is selling ticket packages that include streetcar passes, to-go drinks, and a map of all the house floats.
“Mardi Gras is Mardi Gras and we can’t do without it,” Friedman said.
NOPD says they will be out in force in the Quarter and we should be hearing from the City before the end of the week on what if any more restrictions are put into place.
