LSU adds two more signees to their 2021 class

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU added two names to it’s 2021 class on National Signing Day, including St. James defensive end Saivion Jones. The multi-sport athlete picked the Tigers because of their track record with getting players to the league.
“I like how LSU, they’re know for putting people in the NFL. They know what it is to be a champion, and I felt like I had to stay at home, and that was the best place for me. I expect them to put me down as a hands-down defensive end. Probably rushing, because I bring a lot of speed to the table,” said St. James defensive end Saivion Jones.
The Tigers did miss out on one recruit on National Signing Day. Rummel running back Logan Diggs picked Notre Dame over LSU.
Diggs signed a letter of intent with the Irish in December, but had second thoughts after LSU entered the mix. But, he stuck with Notre Dame in the end.
“It came down to a last-minute decision. I really chose Notre Dame because they have a plan for me. Football is important, but one day it’s going to be over. So having that Notre Dame degree is important to me,” said Logan Diggs.
Now LSU has three spots left in the 2021 class. Coach O gave us an idea where those recruits could come from.
“I also want to keep a couple of transfers, for graduate transfers at need positions. One of them is the linebacker position, or best player available. It doesn’t hurt to have two or three scholarships with all the transfers that we have to fill a specific need,” said LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.
